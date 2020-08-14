Difference between the 3 different types of flood warnings

(WHSV) - Flooding has been a major concern over the last week and will continue to be an issue into the weekend but what do the various flood warnings mean? Let’s find out.

Areal Flood Warning

Areal flood warnings are the least impacting flood warnings. Areal flood warnings in our area are usually issued when 1 to 2 inches of rain is collected gradually. This warning alerts you that roads could have ponding of water or in low-level areas. This also means that creeks and streams become extra stressed and grow out of their banks gradually. We see these warnings commonly in the summer with thunderstorms that produce heavy rain but have decent movement.

Puddles of water have accumulated on this roadway causing some slowdowns. (NWS/NOAA)

River Flood Warning

River flood warnings are issued when a river is expected to at least reach flood stage. This happens if a lot of rain has fallen over the last few weeks in the area or from streams and rivers that flow into another river and a more heavier, prolonged rain arrives in the present. If rivers go into significant flood stages, it can cause major damage to low lying areas as rivers flood into these areas. This event happens very slowly but can also take a long time to end depending on the severity of the flooding. Our area has not seen a river flood warning this year.

The Red River in a serious river flooding event (NOAA)

Flash Flood Warning

Many of us have a good idea of what flash flooding is now that we have experienced it a few times in the last week. Flash flooding occurs when a massive amount of rain comes down at a rapid rate and has to find a place to go. Flash flooding is more likely in hilly areas as water flows downhill. The problem is that the water at higher elevations can merge together and then rapidly head downhill and collect at the bottom of a hill. This is exactly what happened in Staunton last Saturday. These storms produce rainfall rates of several inches a hour and either do not move if they are small or there is a training of heavy rain that continues to fall over a certain area. These events happen very quickly but also end rather quickly. The flash flooding in Staunton only lasted for about 3 hours but rapidly changed the city.

Flash flooding last Saturday night in Downtown Staunton (Ethan Donnelly)

There is another level to flash flood warnings. If a “Flash Flood Emergency” is issued, flash flooding is extreme, deadly, and can cause catastrophic damage. These emergencies are rarely issued.

