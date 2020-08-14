Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain continue into the weekend

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - FLOODING THREAT: With continuing rain and storm chances for the next few days, there is a flooding threat pretty much every day even if rain is not widespread. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday we’re looking at widespread rain of 1-3″ with several spots in the 4-5″ range due to storms and locally heavy rainfall.

FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with areas of patchy fog. Staying mostly cloudy with spotty showers on and off for the day as the front drops south. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few peaks of sun.

Not everyone sees rain and it will not be widespread.

A few spotty storms late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Muggy at times. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s wit fog.

Rain chances continue through the weekend
Rain chances continue through the weekend(WHSV)

SATURDAY: Right now the front will stay just to our south but an upper level low pressure moves in from the west. This will lead to the cloud cover staying in place. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Spotty showers for the morning, and then more scattered showers with a few embedded storms for the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is a threat and flash flooding is possible. Stay alert. Cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy in the morning with scattered showers. As this area of low pressure starts to move away from the region, rain may clear out in the early afternoon. A slight drop in humidity for the day. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Starting out more refreshing with temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Monday with a few showers or storms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity!

Showers and storms look to make a return by mid to late week.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Be prepared for rough weather ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
FLOODING THREAT: With continuing rain and storm chances for the next few days, there is a flooding threat pretty much every day even if rain is not widespread. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday we’re looking at widespread rain of 1-3″ with several spots in the 4-5″ range due to storms and locally heavy rainfall. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm, rather comfortable with an isolated shower or storm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s with fog. FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with areas of patchy fog. Staying mostly cloudy with spotty showers on and off for the day as the front drops south. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few peaks of sun. Not everyone sees rain and it will not be widespread. A few spotty storms late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Muggy at times. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s wit fog.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain continue into the weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz
Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas.

News

Watch the WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch the WHSV's evening weather forecast

Forecast

Noon Weather - August 13

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 13

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT

Weather

Better get an umbrella! more rain expected into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms as a front stalls out nearby for the next few days. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas. WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower or storm overnight. Cloudy, warm and muggy. Areas of patchy dense fog with lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley. FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front hangs around through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday: Widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals, up to 4-5″ especially in spots where we have multiple storms and across the Blue ridge Mountains.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: A stalled front brings multiple rounds of rain into the weekend

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz
Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms, much more widespread for the end of the week and the weekend. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT

Forecast

Noon Weather - August 12

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 12

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT