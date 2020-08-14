First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain continue into the weekend

(WHSV) - FLOODING THREAT: With continuing rain and storm chances for the next few days, there is a flooding threat pretty much every day even if rain is not widespread. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday we’re looking at widespread rain of 1-3″ with several spots in the 4-5″ range due to storms and locally heavy rainfall.

FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with areas of patchy fog. Staying mostly cloudy with spotty showers on and off for the day as the front drops south. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few peaks of sun.

Not everyone sees rain and it will not be widespread.

A few spotty storms late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Muggy at times. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s wit fog.

Rain chances continue through the weekend (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Right now the front will stay just to our south but an upper level low pressure moves in from the west. This will lead to the cloud cover staying in place. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Spotty showers for the morning, and then more scattered showers with a few embedded storms for the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is a threat and flash flooding is possible. Stay alert. Cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy in the morning with scattered showers. As this area of low pressure starts to move away from the region, rain may clear out in the early afternoon. A slight drop in humidity for the day. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Starting out more refreshing with temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Monday with a few showers or storms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the low 80s with lower humidity!

Showers and storms look to make a return by mid to late week.

