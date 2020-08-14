Advertisement

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT/CNN) -- A Texas man hospitalized with the coronavirus was still able to say “I do” thanks to a group of thoughtful hospital workers.

Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“That was the most difficult part for me,” Leimann said. “Was just letting him go into the ER and not knowing when I would see him again.”

After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

“We try to be creative to … bring some life back into people and help them continue to fight through what is one of the worst hospitalizations I’ve ever seen,” Matt Holdridge, a registered nurse at the hospital, said.

That creativity led to a wedding like no other on Tuesday as staff hosted a ceremony for the couple in the hospital’s hallways.

Muniz, who is on a life-saving machine known as an ECMO, was able to leave his room with the help of a team of hospital workers.

While it wasn’t the wedding neither of them imagined, it was something they’re truly grateful for.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Leimann said. “And all I could see was him as I was walking down the aisle.”

It also lifted the spirits of the hospital staff during a difficult time.

“It meant a lot to us because it was kind of a ray of sunshine,” Holdridge said. “And it’s been a pretty dark period for us as a whole.”

Leimann is thankful for the support and love the hospital staff has provided.

“We pray for you every day for the risk that you’re taking to take care of our loved ones,” Leimann said. “Thank you.”

Muniz still remains in the hospital and has a long road to recovery ahead of him, Leimann says. For now, the couple is holding on the to the memories they made on their special day.

