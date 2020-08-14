James Madison University prepares for students’ return

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In just a few days, James Madison University will be welcoming back freshmen and upperclassmen to campus.

Caitlyn Read is the spokesperson for the university.

“Our enrollment numbers have been very positive. We have every reason to expect a strong and vibrant first-year class as well as returning students. And so we anticipate numbers to be very similar to last year at close to about 22,000,” Read said.

Freshman will begin move-in on August 21st and will be given time slots to move in.

The university plans to have on-campus testing for students and faculty.

“Students who need to be tested can seek testing at the health center, and there will be testing. And what is new, is for those employees who need testing, they can also contact the health center,” Read said.

There will be isolation spaces on campus for students and if students live off-campus they are asked to isolate at home if possible or to contact the health center to coordinate another plan. Students in isolation would be given access to food and access to learning to keep up with their studies.

In the event of illness, the school has been working with the surrounding areas.

“One thing we look at very carefully and we work with the hospital on this is bed capacity. So making sure that our local health care system can accommodate any sort of outbreak,” Read said.

Students have signed a student agreement to maintain safety measures, such as wearing a mask, and non-compliance could result in disciplinary action.

“The first layer of that is students holding themselves accountable and understanding that their decisions have wide-ranging impacts and it’s bigger than just any one individual,” Read said.

Students both on and off campus are asked to keep groups to less than 10 people.

“The expectation is 10 or less. For those students who live on-campus, violating that could result in the termination of their housing contract, and so it’s something we take very seriously,” Read said.

With that, the city of Harrisonburg just passed an ordinance that limits gatherings to less than 50 people.

There will be breaks in the class schedule during the day to account for cleaning and for classes where class size does not allow for social distancing, online or hybrid methods may be used. Spaces like gyms and auditoriums will also be utilized as classrooms to allow for distancing.

The university is working with students, faculty, and staff on a case by case basis if they need or prefer online accommodations.

The school will be monitoring conditions throughout the semester and following any orders given by the governor. They will follow bed capacity at local health care providers, prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, and isolation space availability and take that information into account if the need arises to revert back to online learning.

Read says the university is excited to have students returning.

“We’re just thrilled to have that vibrancy back in our community, and we’re looking forward to student’s being a key driver, and everybody staying safe, following the rules, and looking out for each other,” Read said.

