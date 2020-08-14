Advertisement

Left-turn restricted hours return to Port Republic Road Corridor

(KMVT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Left-turn restricted hours will return to the Port Republic Road corridor near the James Madison University campus next week, according to a news release from the City of Harrisonburg.

The restrictions were put in place last year but were recently loosened due to a reduction in traffic. When driving on the road during specific hours, left turns onto or off of Port Republic Road from Crawford Avenue, Hillcrest Drive/Carrera Lane and Hunters Road are prohibited.

The effort is focused on reducing traffic crashes and congestion, according to the news release.

Restrictions for the Port Republic Road at Hunters Road intersection will be in place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 7 to 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Restrictions at the other intersections will be in place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

According to the city, signs and flashing lights have been placed at the intersections to remind drivers of the restricted hours. Violators will be ticketed.

