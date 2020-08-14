Advertisement

Liberty University cancels 2020 Scaremare

(WHSV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Friday that this year’s Scaremare has been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The annual event was scheduled for weekends in October.

The John W. Rawlings School of Divinity released the following statement:

“Scaremare has been a long-standing tradition in Central Virginia that draws visitors from every state east of the Mississippi River since 1972. The mission of Scaremare has remained the same for the past 48 years. Scaremare presents fun-house rooms and scenes of death in order to confront people with the question, ‘What happens after I die?’ This event has offered over 300 Liberty students an opportunity to serve and see an eternal impact for the cause of the Gospel. However, it is our desire to keep the health, well-being and safety of our students, staff and patrons our utmost priority. We anticipated that by now Virginia’s Governor would have ended the temporary restrictions on events and activities due to COVID-19. As we approach September, Governor Northam shows no indication that Virginia will complete Phase 3 of the temporary restrictions in time for Scaremare this year, so we will be unable to host this harvest time event that receives over 25,000 people each year. We look forward to Scaremare #49 in October 2021!”

