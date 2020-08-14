Advertisement

Local colleges and universities plan for Fall semester

The Presidents from JMU, Bridgewater College, Blue Ridge Community College and Eastern Mennonite University all spoke on behalf of their schools, emphasizing the challenges they have faced and their plans to move forward.
Local colleges and universities plan for the fall semester
Local colleges and universities plan for the fall semester(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Presidential Address on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The Presidents from JMU, Bridgewater College, Blue Ridge Community College and Eastern Mennonite University all spoke on behalf of their schools, emphasizing the challenges they have faced and their plans to move forward.

"The word of the semester, or of the year I believe is flexibility," Dr. John Downey, President of Blue Ridge Community College, said.

President Downey, along with the three other presidents in the meeting, agrees that in order to move forward, not just as higher education institutions, but as a community, it’s going to take teamwork.

“There are gonna be challenges in this,” David Bushman, President of Bridgewater College, said. “But we’re gonna live and learn to do this together and we’re gonna do it well because of all of the planning and the quality of the people.”

Each college has developed a plan for the Fall.

JMU will utilize a mix of in-person, hybrid, and online classes starting August 26, 2020. Students must review and agree to a community safety pledge, and efforts have been put in place to keep everyone safe, such as some classes being taught outdoors at the Arboretum, and first-year student move-in being extended over several days, beginning August 21, 2020.

EMU will hold classes in person starting August 25, 2020, but students can access classes online if they choose. There will be no Fall break, but students will be sent home for the remainder of the semester at Thanksgiving. This means finals will be online.

Blue Ridge Community College will be primarily online starting August 19, 2020, but some select courses that cannot be taught virtually will be held in person. Every student will take a course on COVID-19, and each will have to sign a safety agreement.

For Bridgewater College, President Bushman says classes will start August 25, 2020, and students can choose whether they would like to be in person or online. So far, about 15% of students have chosen to do remote learning. All students at Bridgewater College have the option to waive their residency requirement.

All four institutions are prepared to change plans if needed.

“Flexibility and adaptability are really critical,” Jonathan Alger, President of JMU, said.

Overall, the Presidents are optimistic and look forward to working with their students.

"We will strive to give each one of our students a new, one of a kind royal welcome," EMU President, Dr. Susan Huxman said.

Each school has its full Fall plan on their website, and you can watch the full Presidential Address by clicking this link https://youtu.be/NLIYaxBCRfs

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Travel

Left-turn restricted hours return to Port Republic Road Corridor

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Left-turn restricted hours will return to the Port Republic Road corridor near the James Madison University campus next week.

State

Liberty University cancels 2020 Scaremare

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The annual event was scheduled for weekends in October.

Local

Shenandoah University to test all residential students for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah University will begin on-site COVID-19 testing for its residential students during its four-day move-in process for the fall semester.

State

Virginia Lottery reports profitable year, despite COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
The Virginia Lottery had the third most profitable year in its history, boosted by a final quarter in which coronavirus quarantines and restrictions on other gaming opportunities limited competition for the state-run enterprise.

Latest News

State

Tech renames dorms honoring men with white supremacist ties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
The buildings built in the 1960s will now instead be named for Black people who fought for the right to be on Tech’s campus, according to The Roanoke Times.

Weather

Difference between the 3 different types of flood warnings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Flooding has been a major concern over the last week and will continue to be an issue into the weekend, but what do the various flood warnings mean? Let’s find out.

Local

Sen. Warner joins Harrisonburg leaders for COVID-19 roundtable discussion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Democrat asked leaders about their pandemic experiences and many shared concerns about access to timely COVID-19 testing.

State

New move-in rules and procedures await Virginia Tech students’ return to campus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Instead of moving everyone in over the course of four days, move in will last 11 days with only about 700 students checking in each day.

Local

Page County Public Schools moves high school students to remote learning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some high school students may be cleared to attend, but elementary and middle school students will still be attending in-person as previously approved.

National

Missouri police captain helps bring doghouse to puppy

Updated: 12 hours ago
A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy.