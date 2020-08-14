Millions in damage estimated in Staunton, people step up in wake of flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Torrential rain and flooding decimated Staunton residences and businesses and caused millions of dollars of damage in the city.

At a virtual council meeting Thursday night, city manager Steve Rosenberg says he submitted an initial figure Wednesday of $3.1 million in damages suffered.

Four residences suffered collapses that make them uninhabitable. The flash flooding impacted 25 to 30 businesses.

While Staunton waits on federal and state aid, many are stepping up to do what they can right now. One example is the staunton creative community fund.

“They have established a flood damage support fund on the go fund me platform to provide assistance to businesses” Rosenberg said. “Their goal is to raise $125,000 and as of the middle of the day today (August 13), they have raised $110,000.”

The city also unanimously adopted a resolution consenting to and confirming the declaration of a local emergency beginning Saturday, August 8.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.