Advertisement

New move-in rules and procedures await Virginia Tech students’ return to campus

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The first day of move-in is one of the most exciting times of the year for Virginia Tech, but Friday is going to be unlike any other year.

Thursday the parking lots around VT’s campus were practically empty. Friday, the first day of move-in, they’ll be a little bit fuller, but campus won’t be nearly as busy as move in days have been in the past.

“We have been working all summer long as a university to prepare as best we can for the opening and move-in of school,” VT spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

The first noticeable change is the number of students arriving Friday.

“Typically, we would average on the first day of move-in, we would have more than 50 percent,” Owczarski said.

For a campus that houses about 10,000 students, that means roughly 5,000 students and their parents swarm the campus ready to get the school year started.

“This year we’re scheduling every student and their family,” he said. “They’re coming in in small groups so that families can be socially distant.”

And instead of moving everyone in over the course of four days, move in will last 11 days with only about 700 students checking in each day.

“It’s going to be a very different look and feel,” Owczarski said.

The role of the Hokie Helper will also be less hands on.

“We need to understand that families are pods and those families are safe together,” he said. “And the introduction of new people needs to be done in a socially distant way.”

Students, family members and Hokie helpers will all be required to wear masks.

“We’ll still have the Hokie Helpers, but the ability to engage and to help will be different,” Owczarski explained.

Instead of rushing to the cars of students, grabbing as much as they can, putting the stuff in a bin and then helping take them to their dorms, Hokie Helpers will guide students through the process of moving in.

“It’ll be more about welcoming,” Owczarski said. “It’ll be more about helping families understand what the new process will be like, where the elevators are, where the path to their room is so that the work, the burden, the lift, all of that stuff can be done easily for families.”

Another major change is the COVID testing at Lane Stadium that each student is required to get after moving into their dorm.

“And then we’re asking our students to kind of hang out and stay to themselves until they get their results back which should be in about 24 hours,” he said.

Owczarski said this is an unprecedented school year and there’s a lot of trepidation, but he’s confident this will be an amazing year for Hokie Nation if everyone works together.

“This year will be very different and students do want to be part of that college experience,” he said. “We’re going to need them to be responsible, to do the things they need to do, so that everybody is doing what they need to do.”

And the one thing that won’t change is the Hokies’ welcoming spirit.

“They say if you smile behind a mask, you can still see the smile with your eyes. And that’s the best we can do right now in addition to kind words and welcoming words. As well as help, instruction, support. All those kinds of things to help in a manner that is safe to do so.”

Almost all classes are completely virtual or operating on a hybrid learning model.

The first day of class for Virginia Tech is August 24.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia Lottery reports profitable year, despite COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
The Virginia Lottery had the third most profitable year in its history, boosted by a final quarter in which coronavirus quarantines and restrictions on other gaming opportunities limited competition for the state-run enterprise.

State

Tech renames dorms honoring men with white supremacist ties

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
The buildings built in the 1960s will now instead be named for Black people who fought for the right to be on Tech’s campus, according to The Roanoke Times.

Weather

Difference between the 3 different types of flood warnings

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Flooding has been a major concern over the last week and will continue to be an issue into the weekend, but what do the various flood warnings mean? Let’s find out.

Local

Sen. Warner joins Harrisonburg leaders for COVID-19 roundtable discussion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Democrat asked leaders about their pandemic experiences and many shared concerns about access to timely COVID-19 testing.

Latest News

Local

Page County Public Schools moves high school students to remote learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some high school students may be cleared to attend, but elementary and middle school students will still be attending in-person as previously approved.

National

Missouri police captain helps bring doghouse to puppy

Updated: 8 hours ago
A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy.

Baseball

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Thursday, August 13

Updated: 11 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Thursday, August 13

News

Be prepared for rough weather ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
FLOODING THREAT: With continuing rain and storm chances for the next few days, there is a flooding threat pretty much every day even if rain is not widespread. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday we’re looking at widespread rain of 1-3″ with several spots in the 4-5″ range due to storms and locally heavy rainfall. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm, rather comfortable with an isolated shower or storm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s with fog. FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with areas of patchy fog. Staying mostly cloudy with spotty showers on and off for the day as the front drops south. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few peaks of sun. Not everyone sees rain and it will not be widespread. A few spotty storms late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Muggy at times. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s wit fog.

News

Augusta County moves forward with hybrid learning plan, later start date

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Augusta County School Board voted on Thursday night to move forward with its hybrid plan for students’ return to school. However, the first day of school will be on September 1. Now, all students -- despite choosing an in-person option or virtual option of learning -- will begin on the same day. Last week, the board voted to have staggered start times for students. The board voted all students and staff within a school setting will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Augusta County will be working with VDH to determine how to best implement mask breaks throughout the day. Masks will be supplied if needed, and accommodations will be made for students who cannot wear a mask. “If we try this, nobody can say that we didn’t try it, that we didn’t at least put effort to go with this hybrid program,” Augusta County School Board member Dr. John Ocheltree said. “Based on everything I’m all for [going] back to school.” Before Thursday nights vote, there was no mask policy in place. ACPS instruction will continue with all schools providing a blended learning approach incorporating both face-to-face instruction and at-home learning. Students will attend twice per week on a rotating A/B schedule. Mondays will be a remote learning day for all students. Teachers will use this time to communicate with students and parents, collaborate, plan, and participate in professional learning. For more information on the ACPS Return to School Plan, click here.

News

Sen. Warner joins Harrisonburg leaders for COVID-19 roundtable discussion

Updated: 11 hours ago
Virginia Senator Mark Warner met with Harrisonburg city leaders today and discussed how the community has been impacted by COVID-19. The Democrat asked leaders about their pandemic experiences and many shared concerns about access to timely COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution, and supporting minority-owned businesses and minority communities. They also spoke about the impact of unemployment and access to food and healthcare. “We do need some more money for unemployment,” Warner said. “I think you can argue about was the $600 too much, too little, but regardless we can’t go from that $600 a week plus and then cut it off like a cliff.” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said hearing from local leaders will help the city distribute left-over CARES Act funding where necessary.