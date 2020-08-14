Advertisement

Northam unveils plans for limited new spending amid pandemic

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s is looking to block evictions until next spring, boost spending on high-speed internet access for students learning virtually and set aside $1 million for the safe removal of a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Northam administration released details Friday of the governor’s priorities for next week’s special session, where lawmakers will take up the state’s budget while addressing criminal justice issues and other matters.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

James Madison University prepares for students’ return

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
In just a few days, James Madison University will be welcoming back freshmen and upperclassmen to campus.

State

Color-coding system will be used in reopening WVa schools

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes.

Waynesboro

Waynesboro planning to revitalize the city

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The city of Waynesboro has some exciting plans in the works to continue expanding small businesses and tourism.

WHSV

Staunton family thanks Augusta County deputies after freak accident

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A Staunton family is thanking two Augusta County deputies after they were first on the scene to a freak accident with their daughter.

Latest News

News

Staunton family thanks Augusta County deputies after freak accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Staunton family is thanking two Augusta County deputies after they were first on the scene to a freak accident with their three-year-old daughter, Ila. Less than two months ago the Atkins family was returning home from a trip when they experienced every parent’s worst nightmare. “I was unloading a raft- a river raft and I knelt down to push the air out of it and fold it up. When I stood back up I couldn’t have been down there more than thirty seconds. That’s when I noticed her neck pinned in the window,” Dustin said. Dustin immediately freed her from the window. He said she was not breathing. “I started CPR on her immediately,” he said. By the time he was able to get her to breathe, his wife Morgan had called 911. Augusta County deputies Matthew Wilcher and Tyler Kirby were first to arrive. “We pull in you can see Mr. Atkins coming down the driveway you can see Ila’s just kind of flopping loose in his arms. We get out of the car I’ve got kids, he’s got nieces and nephews it’s hard when you see a kid bc you picture your child there,” Deputy Wilcher said. Ila was airlifted to UVA Medical Center and would stay there for about a week. After a few days in the ICUb and a small surgery, she returned home. Morgan Atkins posted this message on Facebook, personally thanking the deputies. The family says they are forever grateful for the first responders and the community who helped support them after the accident.

Local

Sen. Tim Kaine meets with child-care experts in the Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
On Friday, Sen.Tim Kaine met with child-care experts from across the Valley to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on affordable child care.

Local

CAAR donates $20,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS donated $20,000 to the Blue Ridge Are Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Back To School

Page County School Board amends return learning plan.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Thursday night, the Page County School Board voted to amend its return to learn instructional plans this fall.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.