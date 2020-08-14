Page County Public Schools moves high school students to remote learning

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board decided Thursday that high school students will be learning remotely this fall.

According to the board, some high school students with special needs, disabilities or English Language Learners may be cleared to attend in-person. Elementary and middle school students will still be attending in-person as previously approved.

“We’re looking at CDC, we’re looking at the VDH, we’re looking at what other counties are doing, we’re looking at what’s happening and we also have heard from our faculty now that they’ve returned back to work and some of them have changed their minds,” Superintendent Dr. Wendy Gonzales said. “I want people to understand the reason we’re having this discussion is because we’re being cognizant.”

Pre-K through first grade will attend in-person four days a week and grades 2 through 8 will attend in-person twice a week.

Wednesdays will be used as a remote learning day for all students, giving time to deep clean schools and for

teachers to plan.

Because of limited access to WiFi throughout Page County, school leaders said instruction for high school students will be asynchronous and not live with any teachers.

PCPS will be working with families to determine the need for devices so they can allocate what they have to those most in need.

To view the PCPS “Return to Learn Plans”, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.