Page County School Board amends return learning plan.

As more devices become available, the school division will distribute them to grade levels.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Thursday night, the Page County School Board voted to amend its return to learn instructional plans this fall.

According to the board, some high school students with special needs, disabilities or English Language Learners may be cleared to attend in-person. Elementary and middle school students will still be attending in-person as previously approved.

“We’re looking at CDC, we’re looking at the VDH, we’re looking at what other counties are doing, we’re looking at what’s happening and we also have heard from our faculty now that they’ve returned back to work and some of them have changed their minds,” Superintendent Wendy Gonzales said. “I want people to understand the reason we’re having this discussion is that we’re being cognizant.”

Pre-K through second grade will attend in-person four days a week with one day of remote learning. Grades 3 through 8 will attend in-person twice a week with three days or remote learning.

High school students (grades 9-12) will be remote learning for five days a week.

Page County Technical Center Programs will meet face to face two days a week on the AA/BB schedule.

Eric Benson, assistant division superintendent, said high school students will be given chrome books and other grade levels will be given paper packets on remote learning days at this time.

“We don’t have devices to distribute to the other two levels at this point in time,“ Benson said. “So we will have to resort to the paper and pencil packets at the elementary and middle for those families or students who select to go full remote.”

The week before school returns meetings will be set up with families to pick up materials and to help parents with scheduling this fall.

“We will be scheduling individual meetings for students to come in and be able to pick up those devices,” Benson said. “We will also try and provide some sort of overview for families and students at that time that is really for them to understand what that scheduling will look like.”

Packets will also be strategically delivered to families throughout the school year on bus routes for those who are unable to pick them up from their schools.

Benson said when the school board made their decision on the revision they looked at factors like staffing, facility, technology, safety, transportation, and nutrition.

Return to Learn surveys are due in by parents this Sunday, Aug. 16.

