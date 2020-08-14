Advertisement

Sen. Tim Kaine meets with child-care experts in the Valley

Sen. Kaine said while it has taken sometime to agree on the next relief package he is optimistic that it will be big help for child-care facilities.
Sen. Kaine said while it has taken sometime to agree on the next relief package he is optimistic that it will be big help for child-care facilities.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, Sen. Tim Kaine met with child-care experts from across the Valley to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on affordable child care.

Through a zoom meeting, Sen. Kaine asked different members of the community what their experience has been like to tell Congress how to better meet the needs of the Valley.

Laura Toni-Holsinger with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County was one of many who spoke on the call and discussed how ALICE workers (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) are feeling the impact.

“It is very apparent that our essential workers are ALICE they’re child-care providers and grocery store workers,” Toni-Holsinger said. “If those are people we prioritize and we have named them essential then we need to put our money where that priority is.”

Sen. Kaine said he is hopeful to make child-care more available in the next COVID-19 relief package.

“So now we’re working on the next package what we should next do and frankly it been tough we were able to find four pieces of legislation. Three in March and one in April in a fairly quick and bipartisan way the fifth piece has been more difficult.”

Back in June Sen.Kaine introduced the Child Care is Essential Act which creates a $50 billion fund to provide grants to child-care facilities.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

