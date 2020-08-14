Sen. Warner joins Harrisonburg leaders for COVID-19 roundtable discussion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner met with Harrisonburg city leaders Thursday and discussed how the community has been impacted by COVID-19.

The Democrat asked leaders about their pandemic experiences and many shared concerns about access to timely COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution and supporting minority-owned businesses and minority communities.

They also spoke about the impact of unemployment and access to food and health care.

“We do need some more money for unemployment,” Warner said. “I think you can argue about was the $600 too much, too little, but regardless we can’t go from that $600 a week plus and then cut it off like a cliff.”

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said hearing from local leaders will help the city distribute left-over CARES Act funding where necessary.

