Shenandoah University to test all residential students for COVID-19

Courtesy: MGN(KY3)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah University will begin on-site COVID-19 testing for its residential students during its four-day move-in process for the fall semester.

According to a news release from Shenandoah University, the testing is possible through a partnership with NEXT Molecular Analytics. All residential students that will arrive between Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 21-22 will be tested when they arrive on campus free of charge.

The university also encouraged all students, no matter their situation, to get tested five to seven days before coming to campus, and to send a copy of their results to the university.

“We know that Shenandoah will not be immune to the effects of COVID-19,” said President Tracy Fitzsimmons. “But we hope that testing residential students and encouraging others to get tested before starting classes will reduce the impact of the virus and help us more accurately define how much illness is in our community.”

Once students are tested during the move-in process, students will be permitted to move into their rooms. They will wait there until their results are in, and if they are living with a roommate, both students must wear a face mask and social distance until they receive their results.

The news release says that if a student is symptomatic when they move in, they should return home with their family. If this is not possible, the university has isolation/quarantine rooms, which students will also be placed in if their results return negative.

For more information, you can visit Shenandoah University’s website.

