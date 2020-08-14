Staunton business owner provides sandbags for the community

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of The Vinyl Asylum in downtown Staunton helped provide sandbags for Staunton residents and business owners. Tanya Koogler managed to donate more than 18 tons of sand to protect homes and shops from the next rainfall.

“It’s so devastating and so many people, I don’t know, I have always been the person to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Koogler said.

Business owners, community leaders and other people came out to the Wharf to help pack the sandbags. Staunton locals Kelly and Kainoa Peters said they came out to support because if they needed help, they hope others would do the same for them.

“We’ve only got one community and the small businesses, there is only one of them so we need to protect them while we still can,” Kainoa said.

The mayor of Staunton also stopped by to thank volunteers and said if you need help, to reach out to the city.

“If we cannot help you, we will point you in the direction to receive some help,” Mayor Andrea Oakes said.

The mayor also encouraged community members to check on their neighbors, have an emergency kit, fresh water and non-perishable food items.

“This has just been the worst flooding I’ve ever seen in Staunton. And to have it just back to back and looking at it a third time, it’s very concerning,” Mayor Oakes said.

Mayor Oakes also mentioned that the city will be focusing on keeping the drainage systems are clear to withstand the heavy flooding.

