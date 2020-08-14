Staunton family thanks Augusta County deputies after freak accident

Staunton, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is thanking two Augusta County deputies after they were first on the scene to a freak accident with their three-year-old daughter, Ila.

In mid July, the Atkins family was returning home from a trip when they experienced every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I was unloading a raft- a river raft and I knelt down to push the air out of it and fold it up. When I stood back up I couldn’t have been down there more than thirty seconds. That’s when I noticed her neck pinned in the window,” Dustin said.

Dustin immediately freed her from the window. He said she was not breathing.

“I started CPR on her immediately,” he said.

By the time he was able to get her to breathe, his wife Morgan had called 911. Augusta County deputies Matthew Wilcher and Tyler Kirby were first to arrive.

“We pull in, you can see Mr. Atkins coming down the driveway. You can see Ila’s just kind of flopping loose in his arms. We get out of the car I’ve got kids, he’s got nieces and nephews. It’s hard when you see a kid because you picture your child there,” Deputy Wilcher said.

Ila was airlifted to UVA Medical Center and would stay there for about a week. After a few days in the ICU and a small surgery, she returned home.

Morgan Atkins posted this message on Facebook, personally thanking the deputies.

The family said they are forever grateful for the first responders and the community who helped support them after the accident.

