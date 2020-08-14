Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 2 - George Laase

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 2 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with local baseball coach George Laase about playing this summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League, the cancellation of high school baseball and the Valley Baseball League season, and his background growing up the Ohio Valley. In “Top Five with TJ”, Laase discusses the best pitchers he faced/saw this summer in the RCBL.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify or listen to it here: https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-ipt97-e72384

