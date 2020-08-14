Waynesboro planning to revitalize the city

Waynesboro, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro has some exciting plans in the works to continue expanding small businesses and tourism.

The Economic Development Authority board met this morning to go over a number of topics including, revitalizing East Main Street and recovery efforts for small businesses in the area

The city has applied for the Community Business Launch grant and if accepted, a limited number of entrepreneurs will be provided the tools necessary to become successful small businesses.

Jennifer Callison, the EDA’s tourism and marketing manager, said that goal for Waynesboro’s redevelopment is to revitalize the town.

“We just really want to capitalize on our location and promote those assets that people are already looking for. And let them know, hey, Waynesboro is a great city to visit and it’s so close to these iconic attractions in Virginia.” Callison said.

The Waynesboro EDA meets on the second Friday of each month.

