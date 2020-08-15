Advertisement

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it was sending out emails to homes in neighborhoods where the response rate was less than 50%. The email addresses were culled from contact information from state assistance programs and from commercial lists. The Census Bureau said it expects to send out 20 million emails, a first for a decennial census, as the agency enters the homestretch of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident.

The 2020 census started for most U.S. residents in March, but some operations were interrupted by the pandemic.

The Census Bureau also said it was directing census-takers to call homes that haven't yet responded, using phone numbers from third-party purchased data, as well as sending out a seventh mailing that includes a paper questionnaire.

The extra efforts to reach out to homes that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census comes as up to 500,000 census-takers were sent out this week to knock on the doors of laggard households. As of Friday, 63.6% of households have responded to the 2020 census.

The extra push is coming as the Census Bureau is dealing with a shortened schedule for wrapping up the head count in the middle of a pandemic. The Census Bureau had asked Congress for deadline extensions that would have allowed it to finish the census at the end of October. With the request stalled in Congress, the Census Bureau said it would finish the count at the end of September.

Census-takers this year have to reach 8 million more homes than they did in 2010, and they have only six weeks instead of the 10 weeks they did a decade ago, according to an analysis by the Center for Urban Research at CUNY. Forty-eight senators, including Alaska’s two Republican senators, this week sent a letter to Senate and House leaders urging them to extend the deadlines.

A Staunton family is thanking two Augusta County deputies after they were first on the scene to a freak accident with their three-year-old daughter, Ila. Less than two months ago the Atkins family was returning home from a trip when they experienced every parent’s worst nightmare. “I was unloading a raft- a river raft and I knelt down to push the air out of it and fold it up. When I stood back up I couldn’t have been down there more than thirty seconds. That’s when I noticed her neck pinned in the window,” Dustin said. Dustin immediately freed her from the window. He said she was not breathing. “I started CPR on her immediately,” he said. By the time he was able to get her to breathe, his wife Morgan had called 911. Augusta County deputies Matthew Wilcher and Tyler Kirby were first to arrive. “We pull in you can see Mr. Atkins coming down the driveway you can see Ila’s just kind of flopping loose in his arms. We get out of the car I’ve got kids, he’s got nieces and nephews it’s hard when you see a kid bc you picture your child there,” Deputy Wilcher said. Ila was airlifted to UVA Medical Center and would stay there for about a week. After a few days in the ICUb and a small surgery, she returned home. Morgan Atkins posted this message on Facebook, personally thanking the deputies. The family says they are forever grateful for the first responders and the community who helped support them after the accident.