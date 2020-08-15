First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy with continuing rain chances

(WHSV) - FLOODING THREAT: Because the ground is already saturated in many areas, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. Use caution especially at night. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Sunday morning, additional rainfall 0.50″-1.50″ with a few locally higher totals.

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s throughout the day. With an area of low pressure nearby, this will lead to waves of rain through the day. Scattered showers on and off. There will be breaks at times. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is possible especially Saturday evening. Stay alert.

Cloudy with pockets of heavy rain at times Saturday evening. A few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low mid 60s with low visibility.

SUNDAY: Cloudy in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and showers mainly early. The low looks to move out around mid-day. This would lead to a few spotty showers for the afternoon but most of the activity tapering off. Staying cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity starts to drop for Sunday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

MONDAY: Starting out more refreshing with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Warm with highs in the low 80s. A weak front crosses Monday late in the day bringing a few spotty showers or a storm. Activity will be limited. This will also bring us more refreshing temperatures overnight Monday night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with skies clearing.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful day with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s with overnight lows near 60.

MID NEXT WEEK: Temperatures staying close to average with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s. A few scattered storms return to the forecast.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.