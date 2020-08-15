Harrisonburg restaurants ready for return of JMU students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local Harrisonburg businesses are eagerly awaiting the return of JMU students to the area.

“It was packed in here,” Hollie Stanford, Pour & Connect’s front of house manager, said. “We had to tell people they had to go wait outside because we were at capacity.”

That was the case four months ago when JMU students were last in Harrisonburg in full. The last few months have been just a bit quieter than having people wait in the streets. Now, with the return of the student’s businesses are picking back up.

“We’ve noticed since the beginning of August that things have been increasing business-wise,” Cecilia Resnek, general manager of Corgans’ Publick House, said.

Pour & Connect was only open for a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began, getting just a taste of the JMU impact on their business.

“Before we shut down, we were kickin’ it here,” Stanford said. “It seems to be a pretty popular place and we’re just looking forward to everyone coming back.”

The excitement of welcoming back JMU students to Harrisonburg doesn’t take away from the safety precautions local businesses have to make. At Corgans’ tables outside are set up 6 feet apart for the expected crowds.

“We’re seating up to 50 percent capacity inside,” Resnek said, “and then outside they’re all separated. Also in regards to social distancing and standards, we are requiring masks.

Safety is the priority, while a big portion of the customers now return.

“We’re super excited that JMU’s coming back,” Resnek said, “and hopefully everyone can just continue to stay safe and that JMU can continue to go with the semester as planned.”

