Harrisonburg restaurants ready for return of JMU students

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local Harrisonburg businesses are eagerly awaiting the return of JMU students to the area.

“It was packed in here,” Hollie Stanford, Pour & Connect’s front of house manager, said. “We had to tell people they had to go wait outside because we were at capacity.”

That was the case four months ago when JMU students were last in Harrisonburg in full. The last few months have been just a bit quieter than having people wait in the streets. Now, with the return of the student’s businesses are picking back up.

“We’ve noticed since the beginning of August that things have been increasing business-wise,” Cecilia Resnek, general manager of Corgans’ Publick House, said.

Pour & Connect was only open for a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began, getting just a taste of the JMU impact on their business.

“Before we shut down, we were kickin’ it here,” Stanford said. “It seems to be a pretty popular place and we’re just looking forward to everyone coming back.”

The excitement of welcoming back JMU students to Harrisonburg doesn’t take away from the safety precautions local businesses have to make. At Corgans’ tables outside are set up 6 feet apart for the expected crowds.

“We’re seating up to 50 percent capacity inside,” Resnek said, “and then outside they’re all separated. Also in regards to social distancing and standards, we are requiring masks.

Safety is the priority, while a big portion of the customers now return.

“We’re super excited that JMU’s coming back,” Resnek said, “and hopefully everyone can just continue to stay safe and that JMU can continue to go with the semester as planned.”

The owner of The Vinyl Asylum in downtown Staunton helped provide sandbags for Staunton residents and business owners. Tanya Koogler managed to donate more than 18 tons of sand to protect homes and shops from the next rainfall. "It's so devastating and so many people, I don't know, I have always been the person to make sure everyone is taken care of," Koogler said. Business owners, community leaders and other people came out to the Wharf to help pack the sandbags. Staunton locals Kelly and Kainoa Peters said they came out to support because if they needed help, they hope others would do the same for them. "We've only got one community and the small businesses, there is only one of them so we need to protect them while we still can," Kainoa said. The mayor of Staunton also stopped by to thank volunteers and said if you need help, to reach out to the city. "If we cannot help you, we will point you in the direction to receive some help," Mayor Andrea Oakes said. The mayor also encouraged community members to check on their neighbors, have an emergency kit, fresh water and non-perishable food items. "This has just been the worst flooding I've ever seen in Staunton. And to have it just back to back and looking at it a third time, it's very concerning," Mayor Oakes said. Mayor Oakes also mentioned that the city will be focusing on keeping the drainage systems are clear to withstand the heavy flooding.

A Staunton family is thanking two Augusta County deputies after they were first on the scene to a freak accident with their three-year-old daughter, Ila. Less than two months ago the Atkins family was returning home from a trip when they experienced every parent's worst nightmare. "I was unloading a raft- a river raft and I knelt down to push the air out of it and fold it up. When I stood back up I couldn't have been down there more than thirty seconds. That's when I noticed her neck pinned in the window," Dustin said. Dustin immediately freed her from the window. He said she was not breathing. "I started CPR on her immediately," he said. By the time he was able to get her to breathe, his wife Morgan had called 911. Augusta County deputies Matthew Wilcher and Tyler Kirby were first to arrive. "We pull in you can see Mr. Atkins coming down the driveway you can see Ila's just kind of flopping loose in his arms. We get out of the car I've got kids, he's got nieces and nephews it's hard when you see a kid bc you picture your child there," Deputy Wilcher said. Ila was airlifted to UVA Medical Center and would stay there for about a week. After a few days in the ICUb and a small surgery, she returned home. Morgan Atkins posted this message on Facebook, personally thanking the deputies. The family says they are forever grateful for the first responders and the community who helped support them after the accident.

