Jefferson ready for lead role with Dukes

Jefferson, a sophomore guard, was named CAA Rookie of the Year in 2019-2020 after averaging making 25 starts for the Dukes while averaging 9.8 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per contest. With JMU all-time great Kamiah Smalls and a senior class that included Lexie Barrier and Kayla Cooper-Williams moving on due to graduation, Jefferson is expected to take on a big role for the Dukes during the 2020-2021 season.

“I am very excited,” said Jefferson. “I just know there are more eyes on me...I have to make sure that no matter what I am doing, I am always doing the right thing because I am a leader now.”

Jefferson was named CAA Rookie of the Week nine times during her freshman season at JMU.

“I would expect her to take another step forward and if she doesn’t I will be disappointed in her and in me,” said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan. “I think probably the majority of our scoring, I think that’s what she does best...Do I think Kiki will be the headliner? Yeah I do and I think we are going to have several surprises to people.”

Members of the JMU women’s basketball team are currently on campus going through offseason workouts.

