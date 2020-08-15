Sipe Center approved to serve alcohol at live events beginning 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sipe Center in Bridgewater recently reopened its movie theater at limited capacity but made the decision to cancel all live performances for the remainder of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 11, the performing arts center received a permit from the Bridgewater Town Council approving the use of an ABC permit.

All of 2020′s live performances have been rescheduled for 2021, and now guests will be able to enjoy beer and wine at those events.

Megan Byler, the Assistant Town Manager for Public Works, said there will be a two-drink per person restriction, but they hope this will make up for some losses in 2020.

“Our concession revenue is decent during our movie showtimes, but it is not nearly up to par during our live performances, so adding the option for beer and wine consumption we think will certainly increase our concession revenue,” Byler said.

She said this permit only applies to live events. No alcohol will be permitted at movie showtimes.

Byler said canceling Sipe Center live performances for the rest of the year was disappointing, but the staff is eagerly awaiting its reopening in 2021.

