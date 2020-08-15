Some local farmers see trouble with too much rain

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Part of the area has seen 4-9″ of rain in the last week while others have seen less than 1″.

Joseph Ulmer, owner of Overlook Produce and Farm & Farm Adventures in Mount Crawford, says dry seasons are actually preferred for his farm and rain is a good thing when it isn’t constant. He says some of his produce is being negatively affected by too much rain.

The rain has led to dampness in their fields that has not fully dried out. This has caused some disease in the tomatoes.

“I can have a field full of beautiful green tomatoes and, you know, two weeks worth of rain can take all of your number ones and turn them into number twos, cut your profits in half in a week or two time,” Ulmer said.

Ulmer said they plant multiple batches of crops in case one falls to disease. Meanwhile some of their crops are thriving with the rainfall like corn and beans.

