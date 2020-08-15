Text and email tracking service for absentee ballots

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, absentee ballots are becoming a common trend.

The Virginia Department of Elections allows voters to cast their ballot by mail or email, just by registering on their website.

In Staunton, Molly Goldsmith of the registrar’s office says you can now track where your ballot is with their electronic status updates.

“You can check the box if you want to receive emails or text messages about your ballot’s status,” Goldsmith said. “You can submit that and that way you will receive notification about where your ballot is every time it’s scanned by the post office.”

You can begin voting by mail 45 days before Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.