Virginia horse track ends season early due to COVID-19 cases

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia horse track has canceled the remainder of its racing schedule this year due to recent multiple COVID-19 cases. Colonial Downs in New Kent County began races July 28, and was supposed to continue through Sept. 2.

The Colonial Downs Group cited the recent test results, while acting out of an abundance of caution, for the cancellation announced late Friday.

Races for Tuesday and Wednesday already were canceled after an out-of-state jockey tested positive for the coronavirus. Onsite testing came later. COVID-19 restrictions also had prevented outdoor seating at the races this year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.