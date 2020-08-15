West Virginia Toyota plant plans state’s largest solar array

BUFFALO, W.Va. (AP) — A Toyota manufacturing plant in West Virginia is installing 6 acres of solar panels, which officials say will make it the largest solar array in the state.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the project at the Buffalo plant will produce 2.6 megawatts of solar-generated energy. The solar array is one part of a plan to reduce the use of outside energy at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant.

The plan also includes adopting energy-saving tools like LED lighting. The $4.9 million solar array is scheduled to be complete by March and expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the plant by 1,822 metric tons annually.

