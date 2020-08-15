Advertisement

W&M president, other top leaders taking pay cuts

File image of William &amp;amp; Mary College
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Top leaders at the College of William & Mary are taking pay cuts in response to financial uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Katherine Rowe will ask the governing board of the Williamsburg school to decrease her compensation by 15% through the end of 2020. The school provost and chief operating officer already have voluntary reduced compensation by 12%.

These reductions and a voluntary furlough program are part of cost-reduction moves designed to prepare for significant funding gaps. Classes start on Wednesday.                          

