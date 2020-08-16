Community members show support for local law enforcement with parade

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community Members of Augusta, Staunton, and Waynesboro came together to show support for local law enforcement in a “Back the Blue and Red Parade” through the towns.

The parade began at the Augusta County Government Center and ended at Willy’s Ice Cream on Main Street in Waynesboro. They stopped by local police and fire departments along the way.

Michelle and Jeff Bower organized the parade and said they wanted to show support for law enforcement and all of the work they do for the community.

“Our law enforcement, they are our heroes and protectors and we should speak up for them and defend them,” Michelle said.

Many came out despite the rain to drive in the parade and the Bowers say there could be parades like this in the future.

