First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather ahead

(WHSV) - Finally, the area has dry weather and a pleasant welcome of cooler temperatures and lower humidity. A series of cold fronts will pass through the area early this week. The second cold front will stall to the south and bring daily storm chances especially by mid-week.

SUNDAY: Evening temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies hang around overnight with areas of patchy fog late. With lower humidity, overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy and pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. (WHSV)

MONDAY: Starting off pleasant with lower humidity and temperatures in the 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. A cold front passes Monday but since the passage will be in the morning, rain chances will be little to none. Mostly sunny skies are expected with only a spotty shower possible. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful night is expected Monday night with clear skies and lows in the upper 50s.

Comfortable humidity is expected throughout the day Monday. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting off the day very nice in the 60s. Another cold front passes early. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and a few showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Tuesday night with a spotty shower possible. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Starting off the day mild in the 60s. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as the front that passed us stalls out to the south. Highs around 80, overnight lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day mild in the 60s. Mostly cloudy during the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs around 80. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY & NEXT WEEKEND: More of the same. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday and Saturday with a few storms possible next Sunday as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

