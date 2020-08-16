Saturday Flash Flooding in the Richmond area

Richmond, Va. (WWBT) - 5-9″ of rain has fallen in parts of Chesterfield county, with more to come in large portions of the the county.

Route 76 (Powhite Parkway) in Chesterfield had flooding up to the divider in the median this afternoon.

Route 76 (Powhite Parkway) in Chesterfield had flooding up to the divider in the median this afternoon. Mark Tompkins sent us this picture of 76 southbound which had flooding up to the divider this afternoon. Be careful on area roadways as the waters could be slow to recede. Travel is still discouraged this afternoon!

Pictures just in from a resident at Cloverleaf Lake Apartments in North Chesterfield, VA where flash flooding is occurring. This area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 11AM.



⚠️Turn around, don't drown⚠️

This rain has fallen on top of saturated ground. We aren’t even halfway through the month, and it’s already the 3rd wettest August on record for RIC with more than 11 1/2″ inches reported at the airport.

