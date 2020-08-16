Staunton community members look to help those affected by flood damage in many ways

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Staunton is working together in many different ways to help after last weekend’s flood.

Ryan Eutsler and Jeramy Bunch co-own Tees To Go 2 in Staunton and want to help the city they love in any way they can.

“Without the local, we don’t have anything, you know. We live here, our kids live here, we go to church here, we go to school here, we eat here, we do everything here, so that’s why it’s so important to us. Cause we’re all together, we’re all in this together,” Bunch said.

They ask community members to let them know which businesses need help.

“Seeing who they would recommend that, you know, we would give the recommendations to and stuff like that would be a good way to get the community involved,” Eutsler said.

They are planning to personally donate money to the businesses hit by the flood and commend how the city is coming together.

“I can’t name anybody that didn’t do something to help out. So that’s been awesome to know that we live in a city, our community like that, for sure,” Bunch said.

The Staunton Roadrunners, a local running group, are looking to help out a store that has means a lot to them. Stephen Gray started the running group.

“We decided as a running community that we should return the favor for them helping us out,” Gray said.

They will hold a 5k to raise money for “Sole Focus Running” store, which was hurt by the rain.

Gray says seeing the community come together is great.

“All these little, small businesses, they’ve been through a lot just with the COVID and going down there and seeing like 20-30 people helping with small businesses and other businesses it means a lot,” Gray said.

The 5k is set to happen in Gypsy Hill Park Sunday.

The run will now be in a virtual method due to the number of people who signed up, but participants can still get their medals in the park.

