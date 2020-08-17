12 charged after another ‘unlawful assembly’ declared in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested twelve people after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in the city late Sunday night.

Police say the declaration was made just before 11 p.m. when a group of people walking in West Grace Street refused to leave the area. Police say instead of dispersing, the group started to damage property.

According to police, the group damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint. During the arrests, officers seized several items, including spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices

Twelve people were arrested in total:

Ackerley, Joshua was charged with unlawful assembly, destruction of property and obstruction

Broadhead, Ian was charged with unlawful assembly

Goepel, Andrew was charged with destruction of property and obstruction

Jones, Austin was charged with unlawful assembly

Kaplan, Taylor was charged with unlawful assembly

Lopez, Valentina was charged with unlawful assembly

Margiel, Erica was charged with unlawful assembly

Melozzi, Isaiah was charged with rioting

Morgan, Jaime was charged with unlawful assembly

Proffer, Robyn was charged with unlawful assembly

Schunn, Inga was charged with unlawful assembly

Schunn, Irena was charged with unlawful assembly

Anyone with additional information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

