12 charged after another ‘unlawful assembly’ declared in Richmond

During the arrests, officers seized several items, including spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices.
During the arrests, officers seized several items, including spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices.(Richmond Police Department)
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested twelve people after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in the city late Sunday night.

Police say the declaration was made just before 11 p.m. when a group of people walking in West Grace Street refused to leave the area. Police say instead of dispersing, the group started to damage property.

According to police, the group damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint. During the arrests, officers seized several items, including spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices

Twelve people were arrested in total:

  • Ackerley, Joshua was charged with unlawful assembly, destruction of property and obstruction
  • Broadhead, Ian was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Goepel, Andrew was charged with destruction of property and obstruction
  • Jones, Austin was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Kaplan, Taylor was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Lopez, Valentina was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Margiel, Erica was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Melozzi, Isaiah was charged with rioting
  • Morgan, Jaime was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Proffer, Robyn was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Schunn, Inga was charged with unlawful assembly
  • Schunn, Irena was charged with unlawful assembly
According to police, the group of people arrested damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint.
According to police, the group of people arrested damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint.(Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with additional information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

