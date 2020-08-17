12 charged after another ‘unlawful assembly’ declared in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested twelve people after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in the city late Sunday night.
Police say the declaration was made just before 11 p.m. when a group of people walking in West Grace Street refused to leave the area. Police say instead of dispersing, the group started to damage property.
According to police, the group damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint. During the arrests, officers seized several items, including spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices
Twelve people were arrested in total:
- Ackerley, Joshua was charged with unlawful assembly, destruction of property and obstruction
- Broadhead, Ian was charged with unlawful assembly
- Goepel, Andrew was charged with destruction of property and obstruction
- Jones, Austin was charged with unlawful assembly
- Kaplan, Taylor was charged with unlawful assembly
- Lopez, Valentina was charged with unlawful assembly
- Margiel, Erica was charged with unlawful assembly
- Melozzi, Isaiah was charged with rioting
- Morgan, Jaime was charged with unlawful assembly
- Proffer, Robyn was charged with unlawful assembly
- Schunn, Inga was charged with unlawful assembly
- Schunn, Irena was charged with unlawful assembly
Anyone with additional information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.
