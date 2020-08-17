Advertisement

Arizona school district postpones start of school after teachers refuse to return amid pandemic

Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.
Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

The move forced the district to cancel both online and in-person classes for that day. They simply don’t have enough staff. Many teachers say it just isn’t safe yet.

The move is getting mixed reaction from parents.

Teachers in the J.O. Combs School District banded together and took a strong stance against in-person learning.

According to the district, more than a 100 staff members called out on Monday.

“I was proud of them because they do have to have a voice. Teachers are in a position to have a voice, and they just weren’t being heard,” said former J.O. Combs teacher and parent Lila Gonzalez. “I was glad that they did decide to take a pause for Monday, because this is going to impact our community as a whole.”

She said this wasn’t an easy decision for teachers: “They have been in tears. This has not been easy for them.”

The move isn’t going over well with other parents eager to get their children back in the classroom.

“I don’t want my daughter to lose the drive for school. I don’t want her to not want to learn anymore, and that is what is happening,” Amber Bachmeier said.

Her daughter is going into third grade. She says online school is now impacting her daughter’s mental health.

“To see your 7-year-old cry because she is stressed out and doesn’t understand how to do something, it is sad to watch,” Bachmeier said.

J.O. Combs and Queen Creek school districts both voted to return to in-person learning despite not meeting the state’s benchmarks.

Dozens of Queen Creek teachers have already resigned, including the president of the district’s teachers union.

“it was a very heartbreaking decision,” Jacob Frantz said. “We spend years of our lives dedicating ourselves to these students and building relationships with our coworkers.”

In-person learning was set to start in Queen Creek on Monday, but uncertainty looms for parents in J.O. Combs as they wait for an update from the district.

“These teachers are one of the most essential workers out there. This is our kids. This is our future. I don’t understand how they can just walk out,” Bachmeier said.

Copyright 2020 KPHO and KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

National

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district forced to delay opening after teachers refuse to work

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
chers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

CVS, Walgreens enact COVID precautions for in-store flu shots

Updated: 27 minutes ago
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving flu shots.

Latest News

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

National

Police warn of fake Facebook posts on Cannon Hinnant investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Wilson police spokesperson said on Facebook that fake information about 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s shooting, including posts claiming they were from their department, was being shared online.

National

Coronavirus and the campaign: the candidates' messaging

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announces fundraiser for 2021 festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has announced its partnership with Express Feedback for Good and its goal to generate over $35,000 for the 94th festival in 2021.

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

National

Master P to pay for funeral of 3-year-old girl killed in Louisville double shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
After a man and his young daughter were shot and killed Friday, the family is getting help to pay for their funerals.