Advertisement

Close to half of US teens who vape want to quit

About 44.5% of the children in the study said they wanted to give up vaping. Almost a quarter have tried quitting.
About 44.5% of the children in the study said they wanted to give up vaping. Almost a quarter have tried quitting.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly half of American teens who vape say they want to quit.

The details were in a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.

The study used data from nearly 500 kids between the ages of 12 and 17 who said they had vaped at least once over the course of the previous 30 days.

About 44.5% of them said they wanted to give it up. Almost a quarter have tried quitting.

Researchers said their study shows health experts can't just focus on keeping kids from vaping.

They also need to find ways to help them quit once they’ve started.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former Falls Church police officer charged with child pornography appears in court

Updated: moments ago
|
By John Hood
A former Falls Church police officer appeared in Rockingham Circuit Court via phone for 10 charges of distributing child pornography in Rockingham County.

Local

Suspect in October robberies indicted by Grand Jury

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday, 57-year-old Jerry Upton was indicted by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to multiple robberies in Harrisonburg last year.

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Local

Harrisonburg man finds hateful message while walking dog

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Monday morning, a Harrisonburg man who was walking his dog found a hateful message on the side of the road in the Friendly City.

National

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California early Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.

Latest News

Virginia Schools

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools offers Schoology webinar for upcoming year

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools will officially launch its 2020-2021 Parent Academy with a “Schoology for Parents” webinar on Aug. 27.

Coronavirus

Universities scramble to deal with virus outbreaks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials at universities around the United States are scrambling to deal with COVID-19 clusters at the start of the fall semester.

State

Virginians asked to report unsolicited seeds directly to USDA

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Residents will receive directions while completing the report on how and where to mail the seeds and the accompanying packaging material.

Back To School

UVA counseling service offers advice to incoming first year students on staying connected

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Many first-year UVA students living on grounds will have to navigate socializing and transitioning during a pandemic. That’s why the director of Counseling and Psychological Services is weighing in on how first year students can stay connected.

National

Local law enforcement pulls out of DNC security

Updated: 1 hour ago