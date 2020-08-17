Elkton community organizes drive-thru birthday parade

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) -

This week, the Elkton community coming together to honor one of their own who has been unable to leave her house during this coronavirus pandemic.

Katie from Elkton turned 33, and her community, along with local law enforcement, planned a socially distanced drive-thru parade to celebrate.

“I wanted to show Katie, who has special disabilities, how much the community loved and supported her. She’s been quarantined long before Covid-19. She has been feeling really isolated and depressed and I thought this was a good way for the community to give back,” said Rebecca Price, the parade organizer.

Each car drove past Katie’s house twice, dropping off cards, gifts and lots of balloons.

