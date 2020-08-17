Advertisement

Elkton community organizes drive-thru birthday parade

"We wanted to show Katie how much the community loved and supported her," said Rebecca Price, the parade organizer.
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) -

This week, the Elkton community coming together to honor one of their own who has been unable to leave her house during this coronavirus pandemic.

Katie from Elkton turned 33, and her community, along with local law enforcement, planned a socially distanced drive-thru parade to celebrate.

“I wanted to show Katie, who has special disabilities, how much the community loved and supported her. She’s been quarantined long before Covid-19. She has been feeling really isolated and depressed and I thought this was a good way for the community to give back,” said Rebecca Price, the parade organizer.

Each car drove past Katie’s house twice, dropping off cards, gifts and lots of balloons.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Sunday, Aug. 16th is the last day of The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Stuff the Bus. They began collecting donations for school supplies for the upcoming school year on Aug. 6th.

Local runners ran in the rain to raise money for Sole Focus Running in Staunton. The store was damaged in last weekend’s flooding and organizers say they’ve raised about $3,000.

Community Members of Augusta, Staunton, and Waynesboro came together to show support for local law enforcement in a “Back the Blue and Red Parade” through the towns.

The city of Staunton is working together in many different ways to help after last weekend’s flood.

FLOODING THREAT: Because the ground is already saturated in many areas, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. Use caution especially at night. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Sunday morning, additional rainfall 0.50″-1.50″ with a few locally higher totals. SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s throughout the day. With an area of low pressure nearby, this will lead to waves of rain through the day. Scattered showers on and off. There will be breaks at times. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is possible especially Saturday evening. Stay alert. Cloudy with pockets of heavy rain at times Saturday evening. A few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low mid 60s with low visibility. SUNDAY: Cloudy in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and showers mainly early. The low looks to move out around mid-day. This would lead to a few spotty showers for the afternoon but most of the activity tapering off. Staying cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity starts to drop for Sunday.

The Sipe Center in Bridgewater recently reopened its movie theater at limited capacity but made the decision to cancel all live performances for the remainder of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 11, the performing arts center received a permit from the Bridgewater Town Council approving the use of an ABC permit. All of 2020′s live performances have been rescheduled for 2021, and now guests will be able to enjoy beer and wine at those events. Megan Byler, the Assistant Town Manager for Public Works, said there will be a two-drink per person restriction, but they hope this will make up for some losses in 2020. “Our concession revenue is decent during our movie showtimes, but it is not nearly up to par during our live performances, so adding the option for beer and wine consumption we think will certainly increase our concession revenue,” Byler said. She said this permit only applies to live events. No alcohol will be permitted at movie showtimes. Byler said canceling Sipe Center live performances for the rest of the year was disappointing, but the staff is eagerly awaiting its reopening in 2021.