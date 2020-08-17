First Alert Forecast: Stalled front will lead to a few showers and storms this week

(WHSV) - A weak front crossed the area this morning, very comfortable though with a light westerly to northwesterly wind. A secondary front will stall near the region Tuesday through the end of the week, which will increase our chance for showers and storms each afternoon.

MONDAY: Starting off pleasant with lower humidity and temperatures in the 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. A pleasant day behind the front with a mix of sun and clouds. Not going to rule out an isolated storm for the afternoon, most areas will stay dry. Highs for the day will be in the low to mid 80s, a nice afternoon to get out and enjoy. Staying pleasant for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with areas of fog after midnight.

A comfortable day with low humidity. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Starting out the morning with temperature rising into the 60s and patchy fog. A secondary front will stall near the region Tuesday through the end of the week. Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Still a warm day despite the activity, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. An isolated storm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the low 60s overnight with fog.

A few isolated showers and storms on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s with areas of fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on and off for the day, not a washout. With more cloud cover and the showers, highs will only rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A few showers continue through the night, lows in the low 60s.

A front will stall near the area by the middle of the week. Better chance for showers on Wednesday. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day mild in the 60s. Mostly sunny and very pleasant, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Comfortable overnight with lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Still a warm day though with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Activity will persist through midnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: A mild start in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy and warm for the day with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, not a washout. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Mild overnight, lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.