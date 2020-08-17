Fishin’ Pig to donate to Staunton restaurants impacted by flooding

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After multiple businesses in the Queen City were destroyed from flooding and heavy rainfall last week, The Fishin’ Pig owners Perry and Colleen Fridley decided it was time for them to step up.

On August 17, the restaurant will be donating 50 percent of the day’s proceeds to Staunton eateries affected by the floods.

“We’ve all had you know a pretty rough time here lately and then to be hit like the guys in Staunton. You talk about being hit while you’re down. This is the least we could do,” Perry said.

The Fishin’ Pig posted this flyer to their Facebook page to spread the word.

“That’s what makes this area great, this country great, we help each other out in times of need,” Perry explained.

All orders placed on August 17 are eligible for the donation.

