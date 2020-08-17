Former Falls Church police officer charged with child pornography appears in court

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A former Falls Church police officer appeared in Rockingham Circuit Court via phone for 10 charges of distributing child pornography in Rockingham County.

Robert MacSeain was arrested by Virginia State Police back in September of 2018. Shortly after, the city of Falls Church suspended MacSeain from the police force.

In court on Monday, the Commonwealth’s Attorney and MacSeain’s attorney both requested the case be continued pending an FBI forensic report and the likelihood of a federal indictment.

MacSeain is set to appear back in court via phone on Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.

State Police said they worked the case in conjunction with the FBI as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

MacSeain was hired as a dispatcher for Falls Church Police in 2011. He became a sworn officer in January 2017.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.