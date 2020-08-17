Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the metric was ‘tweaked’ to ‘make it better.’

Gov. Justice announced the following changes to the metric Monday afternoon:

  • 0-3 cases per 100,000 people: Green
  • 3-9 cases per 100,000 people: Yellow
  • 10-24 cases per 100,000 people: Orange
  • 25+ cases per 100,000 people: Red

As of Monday, Logan is the only county in the state in the red on the metric.

Lincoln, Mingo, Boone and Taylor counties are in the orange.

On Friday, Gov. Justice said any county listed as red or orange on September 8 will begin the school year virtually until the county moves back to yellow or green on the metric.

Another change to the system is the way staff at nursing and prison facilities will be counted. Gov. Justice says staff will now be counted ‘one for one.’ According to officials, the change is due to the staff’s interaction with communities and their families once they leave the facility.

However, outbreaks at nursing homes and prisons will continue to be counted as just one, Gov. Justice said.

“So, if in a nursing home we have 18 breakouts within the residence of the nursing home, they are counted as one. “If in a prison we have 42 prisoner inmates that have this they are counted as one,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said Friday the metric was developed by WVDHHR and will be measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

For our previous story on the color-coding system click here.

