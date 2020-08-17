Harrisonburg man finds hateful message while walking dog

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday morning, a Harrisonburg man was walking his dog when he found a hateful message on the side of the road in the Friendly City.

Tim Pippert, a Harrisonburg resident, said that over the past several years, he’s taken the same route when he walks his dog — down Kenmore Street, right off of Reservoir Road.

Except on Monday, he decided to walk on the other side of the road. He saw letters written into the concrete that caught his attention.

Pippert said he thought it was a name that was spelled out, but after reading it, it spelled “White Power” with a swastika drawn next to it.

“I was very surprised considering walked down this road 1,000 times at least,” Pippert said. “So it was very surprising to me that nobody else has seen it.”

Pippert posted a photo of the message on Facebook where Harrisonburg City Councilmen, Chris Jones, was quick to respond and inform the city’s public works team.

“I posted a Facebook picture of it and said that I was going to go fill it in with concrete,” Pippert said. “Then Chris Jones sent me a text saying, ‘Hey we’ll get the city to take care of it.‘”

A city spokesperson said they are unsure the last time the curb had been cemented. Pippert believes the message had been there for many years but nobody recognized it.

As of Monday evening, the city has removed the message from the curb.

Tonight on @WHSVnews a Harrisonburg man found a message of hate walking his dog this morning in the Friendly City. A message that could have been here for years. Now the city is looking to remove it. pic.twitter.com/81dAJzVtnr — John Hood (@WHSV_John) August 17, 2020

