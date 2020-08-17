Last day for United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s virtual Stuff the Bus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday, Aug. 16th is the last day of The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Stuff the Bus. They began collecting donations for school supplies for the upcoming school year on Aug. 6th.

Executive Director Laura Toni-Holsinger says the donations have been going well. The goal is $30,000 and they have almost $22,000 raised online.

Toni-Holsinger said in the unique upcoming school year there may be a greater need for supplies and they are hoping to help out with those items.

“We know kids still need school supplies. In fact, some of the school systems are expanding what they mean by school readiness and so we wanted to get to work and raise some funds virtually to support those efforts,” Toni-Holsinger said.

The donations will be split evenly between the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.