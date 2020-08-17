Local runners come together to raise money for running store impacted by Staunton flooding

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Local runners ran in the rain to raise money for Sole Focus Running in Staunton. The store was damaged in last weekend’s flooding and organizers say they’ve raised about $3,000.

Some runners went to Gypsy Hill Park while others ran on their own in the virtual 5k.

The event was organized by Staunton Roadrunners, a local running group.

Sole Focus Running saw 37 inches of water in their store from the flooding and inventory was significantly damaged.

Co-owner Heidi Cook said the support means a lot.

“To see everyone come together and really rally behind you it just shows me how much the running store isn’t necessarily mine anymore, it belongs to the whole community,” Cook said.

Runners were able to pick up their participation medals in the park and Sole Focus Running hopes to open back up soon.

