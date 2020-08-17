Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrests Elkton man, finds meth lab materials in truck

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it found materials used to make meth in the trunk of a suspect’s car during the arrest, and is asking the public for any information they may have.

Richard A. Hines, 54 of Elkton, Virginia, was wanted for multiple charges by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to a bulletin released by RCSO, Hines was wanted for felony breaking & entering, abduction, and petit larceny in the third degree.

An LCSO deputy spotted Hines’ pick-up truck, a red Toyota Tundra, parked outside of the Trevilians Dollar General. During the arrest, and upon further inspection of Hines’ vehicle, the deputy discovered drug paraphenalia and a bag containing items consistent with the creation of meth in the back of the truck.

Additional charges are now pending, and the case is still under investigation. LCSO requests that anyone with more information call them at (540) 967-1234.

LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE -- 8/16/2020

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a bulletin from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:30pm, advising to be on the lookout for Richard A. Hines, a 54 year-old-male who was said to be possibly suicidal and wanted out of their jurisdiction. The bulletin also said he could be driving a red Toyota Tundra Pickup truck. Richard Hines was wanted out of Rockingham County for breaking & entering during the daytime with intent (F), assault & battery of a family member (M), abduction (F), petit larceny 3rd (F) and preventing the use of communication in an emergency (M).

An alert LCSO deputy observed the red Toyota pickup in the parking lot of the Trevilians Dollar General. Richard Hines was found with the vehicle and taken into custody for the Rockingham County charges without incident. Drug paraphernalia was located during the search incident to his arrest and additional suspected narcotics were located inside the vehicle. In searching the back of the vehicle, a bag containing items consistent with the making of Meth was located. Deputies immediately set up a safe zone and contacted the Louisa Narcotics Task Force, and the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team to insure proper investigation and collection of these items. Additional charges are pending.”

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.

