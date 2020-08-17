Advertisement

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrests Elkton man, finds meth lab materials in truck

Richard Allen Hines, 54.
Richard Allen Hines, 54.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it found materials used to make meth in the trunk of a suspect’s car during the arrest, and is asking the public for any information they may have.

Richard A. Hines, 54 of Elkton, Virginia, was wanted for multiple charges by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to a bulletin released by RCSO, Hines was wanted for felony breaking & entering, abduction, and petit larceny in the third degree.

An LCSO deputy spotted Hines’ pick-up truck, a red Toyota Tundra, parked outside of the Trevilians Dollar General. During the arrest, and upon further inspection of Hines’ vehicle, the deputy discovered drug paraphenalia and a bag containing items consistent with the creation of meth in the back of the truck.

Additional charges are now pending, and the case is still under investigation. LCSO requests that anyone with more information call them at (540) 967-1234.

LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE -- 8/16/2020

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a bulletin from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:30pm, advising to be on the lookout for Richard A. Hines, a 54 year-old-male who was said to be possibly suicidal and wanted out of their jurisdiction. The bulletin also said he could be driving a red Toyota Tundra Pickup truck. Richard Hines was wanted out of Rockingham County for breaking & entering during the daytime with intent (F), assault & battery of a family member (M), abduction (F), petit larceny 3rd (F) and preventing the use of communication in an emergency (M).

An alert LCSO deputy observed the red Toyota pickup in the parking lot of the Trevilians Dollar General. Richard Hines was found with the vehicle and taken into custody for the Rockingham County charges without incident. Drug paraphernalia was located during the search incident to his arrest and additional suspected narcotics were located inside the vehicle. In searching the back of the vehicle, a bag containing items consistent with the making of Meth was located. Deputies immediately set up a safe zone and contacted the Louisa Narcotics Task Force, and the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team to insure proper investigation and collection of these items. Additional charges are pending.”

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last day for United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s virtual Stuff the Bus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Sunday, Aug. 16th is the last day of The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Stuff the Bus. They began collecting donations for school supplies for the upcoming school year on Aug. 6th.

News

Local runners come together to raise money for running store impacted by Staunton flooding

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Local runners ran in the rain to raise money for Sole Focus Running in Staunton. The store was damaged in last weekend’s flooding and organizers say they’ve raised about $3,000.

News

Community members show support for local law enforcement with parade

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Community Members of Augusta, Staunton, and Waynesboro came together to show support for local law enforcement in a “Back the Blue and Red Parade” through the towns.

News

Staunton community members look to help those affected by flood damage in many ways

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The city of Staunton is working together in many different ways to help after last weekend’s flood.

Latest News

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Friday, August 14

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Friday, August 14

News

Jefferson ready for lead role with Dukes

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
Jefferson ready for lead role with Dukes

News

More rain to come this weekend

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
FLOODING THREAT: Because the ground is already saturated in many areas, creeks and rivers remain high and some drains can fill up fast and overflow. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. Use caution especially at night. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Sunday morning, additional rainfall 0.50″-1.50″ with a few locally higher totals. SATURDAY: Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s throughout the day. With an area of low pressure nearby, this will lead to waves of rain through the day. Scattered showers on and off. There will be breaks at times. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is possible especially Saturday evening. Stay alert. Cloudy with pockets of heavy rain at times Saturday evening. A few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low mid 60s with low visibility. SUNDAY: Cloudy in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and showers mainly early. The low looks to move out around mid-day. This would lead to a few spotty showers for the afternoon but most of the activity tapering off. Staying cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Humidity starts to drop for Sunday.

News

Sipe Center approved to serve alcohol at live events beginning 2021

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
The Sipe Center in Bridgewater recently reopened its movie theater at limited capacity but made the decision to cancel all live performances for the remainder of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 11, the performing arts center received a permit from the Bridgewater Town Council approving the use of an ABC permit. All of 2020′s live performances have been rescheduled for 2021, and now guests will be able to enjoy beer and wine at those events. Megan Byler, the Assistant Town Manager for Public Works, said there will be a two-drink per person restriction, but they hope this will make up for some losses in 2020. “Our concession revenue is decent during our movie showtimes, but it is not nearly up to par during our live performances, so adding the option for beer and wine consumption we think will certainly increase our concession revenue,” Byler said. She said this permit only applies to live events. No alcohol will be permitted at movie showtimes. Byler said canceling Sipe Center live performances for the rest of the year was disappointing, but the staff is eagerly awaiting its reopening in 2021.

News

Gift and Thrift reunites cat with owner after accidental donation

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
Gift and Thrift in Harrisonburg received a frantic phone call from one woman earlier this week asking for help finding her cat, Brody. Hours after dropping off donations at the thrift store, Pat Byrd, Brody’s owner, said she couldn’t find Brody anywhere, and she was certain that the curious cat climbed into one of the donation bags she had dropped off earlier Tuesday morning. “We know that Brody likes to hide, but never thought that he would get in the bag,” Bryd said. “I just started crying and said I have to call Gift and Thrift. They were so gracious.” Sue Nelson, the executive director of Gift and Thrift, said after speaking with Bryd, staff members got to work searching through Tuesday’s donations. “We had to receive probably about 15 gaylords of donations [on Tuesday],” Nelson said. “We just started pulling them down one by one, and four or five [staff members] just kept pulling things off the top.” Nelson said Brody didn’t make a peep while they were searching, but finally, after searching through nearly ten donation bins, “a miracle.” Staff members found the missing cat. “You can’t believe the way we felt when we got that call saying, ‘We have Brody, Brody is alive, and he’s okay.’ It was from one end of the spectrum to being just heartbroken to the other end of just couldn’t believe it,” Bryd said. After hours in the bin and many items placed on top of Bryd’s donation bags, the Bryd family and Gift and Thrift staff members weren’t sure what they would find, but Bryd said her prayers were answered. Pat and Irv Bryd said after Brody’s Gift and Thrift adventure, they will now double-check every bag that leaves their house.

News

Text and email tracking service for absentee ballots

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, absentee ballots are becoming a common trend. The Virginia Department of Elections allows voters to cast their ballot by mail or email, just by registering on their website. In Staunton, Molly Goldsmith of the registrar’s office says you can now track where your ballot is with their electronic status updates. “You can check the box if you want to receive emails or text messages about your ballot’s status,” Goldsmith said. “You can submit that and that way you will receive notification about where your ballot is every time it’s scanned by the post office.” You can begin voting by mail 45 days before Election Day.