New Market announces Birthday Bag program

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — How do you spend your birthday each year? The town of New Market wants to add to your list of festivities with its new daily Birthday Bag program.

According to a news release from the New Market Chamber of Commerce, residents and visitors of New Market can go to the Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center at 9386 North Congress Street to pick up a free birthday bag and a map of New Market.

The map will lead you to participating businesses where you can receive a free treat, gift or coupon. Calico Emporium, Valley Sports Connection, The Home Store, Jon Henry General Store, Jackson’s Corner Coffee Roastery and Cafe, McDonald’s, Southern Kitchen, Nana’s Treasures and TD Distributors will all welcome birthday guests once you receive your map and birthday bag.

To participate, all you have to do is present a form of documentation showing it’s your birthday, like your license, on your birthday. The program only valid on that specific day, so make sure you make time to visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Welcoming Desk!

