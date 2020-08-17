Advertisement

New Market Independence Day Celebration canceled

(SOURCE: Jacque Harms/MGN)
(SOURCE: Jacque Harms/MGN)(KNOP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) — The New Market Independence Day Celebration that was rescheduled for Sept. 12 has been canceled.

“Health and safety are of the utmost importance to the committee. We feel it is not feasible to hold this event and comply with all social distancing guidelines, and provide the same level of fun and entertainment that the community has come to expect,” the committee said in a news release. “One of our main focuses [has] been activities for children and we could not see how we could make sure those activities could be done safely.”

The news release says that the committee is already planning for 2021′s celebration.

Originally, the celebration was scheduled for July 3 at the New Market Community Park, but was postponed to September due to COVID-19 concerns.

