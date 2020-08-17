Congressman Ben Cline to write a letter to Governor Northam in regards to Staunton flood relief

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Representative Ben Cline is writing a letter to Governor Ralph Northam to urge the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to quickly respond to Staunton’s request for a disaster declaration.

According to a preliminary flood assessment submitted by the city, 164 public, residential and commercial properties were impacted by the floods, adding up to more than three million dollars of damages.

Major public properties impacted include the Augusta County Circuit Court and District Court courthouses, Johnson Street parking garage, Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall parks.

The city has continued to collect damage reports from property owners for damage to private properties impacted by the flood to be submitted in a follow up report for VDEM.

