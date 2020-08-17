Advertisement

Rockingham County Public Schools still in need of bus drivers

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Public Schools are still in need of 17 bus drivers. Although classes will be virtual, they are looking to fill those positions in the next couple of weeks so they will be ready when school is able to return to full in-person classes.

Transportation Director, Alvin Estep, said the shortage isn’t specific to them.

“The bus driver shortage is nationwide, it’s not just county, it’s not just state, it’s nationwide. For drivers of all CDL holders, not just buses. That could be the trucking industry all over,” Estep said.

Right now, the county is planning routes for the students who will be going to school and will add drivers and routes when needed.

Students on the bus can sit one to a seat with a mask on.

“These drivers are wanting to work, they’re wanting to come back to work and it seems like they’re ready to go. Soon as we can give them a green light to drive, our drivers are wanting to drive,” Estep said.

