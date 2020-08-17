Advertisement

Rural Iowans burning fallen structures in aftermath of a derecho

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some rural Iowans are burning this weekend. Fallen structures that would be too expensive to move are going up in flames.

Carol Klaeys is a hog farmer who had four barns fall Monday during the storm. “It’s been a lot,” Klaeys said. “The shop is gone the barns are gone and the hog building looks like it’s gone.”

A friend came with a backhoe and dug a hole in the ground, pushed everything inside, and lit it. “Whatever doesn’t burn I’ll put the dirt back over the top of it,” Klaeys said.

She’s lived on her six-acre plot of land for more than 20 years. A lifetime has been invested into the farm. “I didn’t think it would be as bad as it was. I was devastated,” Klaeys said.

All of her 400 pigs survived the storm. The hog barn was one of the few buildings that only party blew away. Surrounding hog farms weren't as lucky.

“There’s a hog building down here that’s a loss, a total loss,” Klaeys said. Her home faired the best with only minor damage to the outside.

“There’s a little bit of leakage in the basement from it raining so hard. Hopefully, that can be fixed,” Klaeys said.

With the power back up and her clean up moving forward she focused of the rebuild.

“We’ll move on, we have to move forward. Home is home,” Klaeys said.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have done additional surveying of the damage path from last Monday’s derecho, finding peak estimated wind speeds of 130 mph at one point in Linn County.

The agency said that a swath of winds through parts of Benton and Linn Counties was consistent with winds that were, at times, in the 110 to 130 mph range. Specifically, meteorologists pointed to a radio transmission tower north of Marion that collapsed, caused by estimated wind speeds around 130 mph.

Estimates are considered preliminary, and the Quad Cities National Weather Service will likely release more information in the future

Estimated wind speeds along the path of the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.
Estimated wind speeds along the path of the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.(Courtesy: Quad Cities National Weather Service)

